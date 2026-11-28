Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and traded as high as $88.17. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 1,997,897 shares.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,584,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,082,972,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,753,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $180,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,597,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, with a focus on radio-frequency (RF) components used to connect and manage wireless devices. Its products include RF front-end modules, amplifiers, filters, switches, connectivity solutions and power-management devices. The company serves customers in markets including smartphones and other mobile devices, automotive, broadband, wireless infrastructure, the Internet of Things, and aerospace and defense. Its components are used in applications that transmit, receive or process wireless signals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyworks Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Skyworks Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report