Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $56.53, but opened at $52.22. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $54.7920, with a volume of 184,390 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEI shares. Raymond James Financial raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.09 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Teague purchased 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.21 per share, with a total value of $250,419.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 116,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,503,901.65. The trade was a 3.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,125 shares of company stock worth $326,378 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 207.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 26.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,864 shares of the company's stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. provides equipment and services for energy production and power generation. Its offerings include natural gas-fueled power systems and related equipment, as well as mobile systems used to store, transport and deliver proppant at oil and gas wells. The company was established as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and later adopted its current name as its business expanded beyond oilfield logistics. Its oilfield services primarily support operators in U.S. shale basins, while its power solutions serve customers seeking scalable power generation.

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