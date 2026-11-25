Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $7.32. Solid Biosciences shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 2,551,715 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.65.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,429,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 277,051 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,011,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151,353 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company's stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company's research focuses on gene-transfer approaches intended to address underlying causes of these conditions. Its lead program, SGT-003, is an investigational gene therapy being developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Solid Biosciences also has research programs targeting other rare diseases. These programs are in development, and its therapies have not been established as approved treatments.

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