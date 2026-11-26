Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and traded as high as $64.16. Somnigroup International shares last traded at $63.6050, with a volume of 2,662,165 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGI. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Somnigroup International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Somnigroup International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGI

Somnigroup International Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Somnigroup International's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 2.90 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Somnigroup International's payout ratio is 28.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,507,604,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Somnigroup International during the second quarter worth about $519,372,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Somnigroup International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,069,543 shares of the company's stock worth $314,878,000 after acquiring an additional 616,440 shares during the period. Avantyr Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 88.8% during the third quarter. Avantyr Capital Partners LP now owns 4,065,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,171 shares of the company's stock worth $241,556,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International, Inc. is a bedding company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells mattresses and related sleep products. Its offerings include adjustable bases, pillows and other bedding accessories, marketed under brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster. The company also operates Mattress Firm, a mattress retailer with stores across the United States. Through its brands, retail business and other sales channels, Somnigroup serves customers in the U.S. and international markets.

Further Reading

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