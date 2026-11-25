Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $130.30 and last traded at $130.9540, with a volume of 266,249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.98 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $168.22 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $163.27 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $159.47.

View Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,421 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 52.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated mining company focused primarily on the exploration, mining, processing, and refining of copper. Its operations also produce molybdenum, zinc, lead, silver, and other mineral products. The company operates mines and processing facilities in Peru and Mexico, including the Toquepala and Cuajone operations in Peru and the Buenavista and La Caridad operations in Mexico. Its activities extend across the mining and metals value chain, from extracting ore to producing refined metals and concentrates.

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