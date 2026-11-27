SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $134.44 and last traded at $132.3150. Approximately 51,294,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 103,329,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.44.

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Key Stories Impacting SpaceX

Here are a few of the latest stories about SPCX:

Positive Sentiment: The FCC conditionally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for its proposed Starmind orbital data-center network. The plan could expand SpaceX into AI computing, although launches are not expected to begin until 2033. Reuters: A million satellites? What SpaceX's Starmind could mean for Earth and space

The FCC conditionally authorized SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for its proposed Starmind orbital data-center network. The plan could expand SpaceX into AI computing, although launches are not expected to begin until 2033. Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk says he will donate an additional SpaceX share annually to each U.S. child through Trump Accounts. The pledge may raise the company’s profile, but SpaceX’s share contribution involves newly issued stock, which could dilute existing shareholders. CNBC: SpaceX shares jump on alternative trading platform after Musk says he will expand share donations

Elon Musk says he will donate an additional SpaceX share annually to each U.S. child through Trump Accounts. The pledge may raise the company’s profile, but SpaceX’s share contribution involves newly issued stock, which could dilute existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Execution and financing risks remain: building orbital data centers will require substantial investment, and reports highlight uncertainty about recovering leased AI chips if the venture fails. Benzinga: SpaceX Wants AI Data Centers in Space. What Happens if They Go Bankrupt?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SpaceX from $214.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SpaceX from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SpaceX

SpaceX Trading Up 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion and a P/E ratio of 508.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm's revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpaceX will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SpaceX

In other SpaceX news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of SpaceX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $52,547,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,472,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,630,414.95. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpaceX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpaceX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpaceX by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,086 shares of the company's stock worth $162,037,000 after acquiring an additional 669,948 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SpaceX by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the company's stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the third quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at $5,094,000.

SpaceX Company Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

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