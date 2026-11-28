S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and traded as high as $50.59. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $49.8850, with a volume of 89,641 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STBA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STBA

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.86.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. S&T Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and the parent of S&T Bank. The bank traces its history to 1902 and serves individuals, businesses and organizations in western Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio. Through S&T Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, mortgage banking and cash management. It also provides wealth management services. S&T Bancorp focuses on regional banking and works with customers through its branch network and digital banking services.

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