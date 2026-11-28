Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $24.24. Starz Entertainment shares last traded at $23.9950, with a volume of 80,174 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Starz Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Starz Entertainment from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starz Entertainment

Starz Entertainment Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter. Starz Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starz Entertainment Corp. will post -6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starz Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Allen Family Capital, Llc sold 363,786 shares of Starz Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $7,661,333.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,100. This represents a 7.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,960 shares of company stock valued at $176,706 and have sold 1,203,786 shares valued at $28,969,278. 22.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $35,599,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,911,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $11,826,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Starz Entertainment by 826.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,090 shares of the company's stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 355,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,018,000.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz Entertainment is a premium entertainment company that operates the STARZ subscription television network and streaming service. Its offerings include original series, feature films and other programming available through the STARZ app and participating television and streaming distributors. The company primarily serves audiences in the United States and Canada, distributing its programming through both traditional pay-TV channels and digital subscriptions. Its brand portfolio has included the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE networks.

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