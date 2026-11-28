State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $162.24 and traded as high as $165.78. State Street shares last traded at $164.69, with a volume of 765,054 shares.

Get State Street alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Research lowered State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on State Street from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of State Street from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Stock Up 1.6%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 16.11%. State Street's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP W. Hu sold 7,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $1,197,104.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,657.85. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ronald O’Hanley sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,395,588.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,537,963. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 25.6% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,651 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,431,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of State Street by 93.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,413,419 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $595,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,518 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,768,766 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Tracing its origins to the Union Bank, established in Boston in 1792, the company has a long history serving businesses and institutions. State Street provides investment servicing and investment management services. Its offerings include custody, fund administration, accounting, middle-office services, and data and analytics for institutional investors and financial firms. Through State Street Investment Management, formerly known as State Street Global Advisors, it also offers investment strategies and products, including exchange-traded funds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider State Street, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and State Street wasn't on the list.

While State Street currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report