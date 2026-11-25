Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.55. Stellantis shares last traded at $3.6250, with a volume of 6,915,635 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stellantis from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stellantis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.63.

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Stellantis Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $42.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,463 shares of the company's stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automaker formed in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's Groupe PSA. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related mobility products and services. Its portfolio includes brands such as Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Stellantis also develops electric and hybrid vehicles, automotive software and components, and offers financing and other services in some markets.

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