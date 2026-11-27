STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.5010. 8,002,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 10,306,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded STMicroelectronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.35.

Read Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 2.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $584,344,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,407,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,857,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops and manufactures chips and related products for automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications applications. Its portfolio includes microcontrollers, analog and power-management devices, sensors, and other integrated circuits. The company serves customers around the world and operates design, manufacturing and sales activities across multiple regions. Its products are used in applications such as vehicle electronics, factory automation, connected devices and consumer electronics.

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