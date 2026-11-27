Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.65. StoneCo shares last traded at $8.3090, with a volume of 2,138,211 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneCo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STNE

StoneCo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $666.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.87 million. StoneCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.101-2.218 EPS. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Silvio Morais sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $208,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 77.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,109 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides payment processing and business management solutions, primarily to merchants in Brazil. Its services are designed to help businesses accept and manage payments across in-person and online channels. The company's offerings include payment terminals, digital payment tools, financial services and software for managing business operations. Through brands such as Stone, Pagar.me and Linx, StoneCo serves businesses ranging from smaller merchants to larger retailers.

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