Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and traded as high as $99.25. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock shares last traded at $99.01, with a volume of 1,422,959 shares traded.

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Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 3.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous dividend of $0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock news, Director Jarrod Patten sold 4,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $669,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,246. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $1,411,650. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc. is an enterprise software company and digital asset treasury business. Its software offerings support business intelligence, data analytics and enterprise applications, helping organizations analyze information and build data-driven tools. Founded in 1989 as MicroStrategy, the company became known for its analytics software before adopting the Strategy name. It also holds Bitcoin as a central part of its corporate treasury strategy and may acquire additional digital assets. Strategy serves organizations in multiple geographies.

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