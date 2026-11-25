Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.6150, with a volume of 956,627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of STUB from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded STUB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings cut STUB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of STUB from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on shares of STUB in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STUB currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STUB

STUB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.44.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). STUB had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $501.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.27) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STUB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STUB

In other STUB news, insider Mark Streams sold 135,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $866,413.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,225,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,833,986.64. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $100,778.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,597.65. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 682,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,075 and have sold 413,280 shares valued at $2,515,765. Corporate insiders own 30.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of STUB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STUB by 135.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STUB in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STUB by 194.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STUB by 848.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in STUB by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,371 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter.

STUB Company Profile

StubHub Holdings, Inc. operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers of tickets to live events, including sports, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment. Its platforms allow customers to browse listings, compare ticket options and complete purchases, while sellers can list tickets for sale. The company operates StubHub and viagogo, serving customers in the United States and international markets. Its business grew from StubHub, founded in 2000, and viagogo, which acquired StubHub from eBay in 2020.

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