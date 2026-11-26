Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $31.47. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $31.3250, with a volume of 102,442 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

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Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $632.76 million, a P/E ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.46. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Johnston sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $79,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 72,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,219,816.07. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 42.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 207,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company's stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 104.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,991 shares of the company's stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 104.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company's stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation, formerly Summit Midstream Partners, is a midstream energy company that provides infrastructure and services to natural gas and crude oil producers. Its operations include gathering, compressing, treating and processing natural gas, as well as gathering and handling crude oil and produced water. The company's assets serve production areas including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Piceance and Denver-Julesburg basins in Colorado, the Permian Basin in Texas and the Barnett Shale in Texas.

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