Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU's stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as C$92.28 and last traded at C$93.55. 4,099,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,028,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.72.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$145.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$109.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotia increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$105.11.

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Suncor Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$100.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of C$18.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.00, for a total value of C$490,000.00. Also, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.00, for a total value of C$490,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,403. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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