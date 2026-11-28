T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.08 and traded as high as $107.02. T. Rowe Price Group shares last traded at $105.2050, with a volume of 836,594 shares trading hands.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $102.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.23. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.58%.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company's stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management firm founded in Baltimore in 1937 by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. The company provides investment management, advisory and related services to individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plans and other institutions. Its offerings include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts and retirement-focused products, including target-date funds. The firm invests across equity, fixed-income and multi-asset strategies, as well as other investment areas, and provides services such as retirement plan administration and investment guidance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T. Rowe Price Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T. Rowe Price Group wasn't on the list.

While T. Rowe Price Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report