Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.9% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $321.10 and last traded at $342.62. Approximately 22,640,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 13,568,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.20.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Investors following TSM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Joseph Carlson said TSMC has a wider competitive moat than Nvidia and disclosed buying $30,000 of TSMC shares, adding a bullish endorsement. Article: TSMC Has a 'Substantially Wider Moat' Than Nvidia

Investor Joseph Carlson said TSMC has a wider competitive moat than Nvidia and disclosed buying $30,000 of TSMC shares, adding a bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is weighing a proposed $22.6 billion Texas facility, but its location depends partly on property-tax relief and federal chip incentives. The project could expand U.S. capacity, though uncertainty over incentives and potential chip tariffs complicates the outlook. Article: TSMC's $22.6 Billion Texas Chip Plant Hinges on Two Tax Breaks

TSMC is weighing a proposed $22.6 billion Texas facility, but its location depends partly on property-tax relief and federal chip incentives. The project could expand U.S. capacity, though uncertainty over incentives and potential chip tariffs complicates the outlook. Negative Sentiment: A report that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold 94% of his TSMC stake in the third quarter may add to caution, although those trades predate the latest market moves and are not necessarily a current view. Article: Druckenmiller Sold 94% of His TSMC Stake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.79 and a 200-day moving average of $403.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $71,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,920. The trade was a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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