Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $19.50. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 2,754,462 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $283.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $32,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,911.10. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 315.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 183,095 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 138,998 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 157.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,553 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 2,068,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care develops and commercializes technology for people who use insulin to manage diabetes. Its products include insulin pumps, infusion sets and related supplies, along with software for viewing and sharing diabetes-management data. The company's offerings include the t:slim X2 insulin pump and the Tandem Mobi pump, as well as Control-IQ technology, which can automatically adjust insulin delivery based on continuous glucose monitor readings when used with compatible devices. Tandem also provides mobile apps and cloud-based tools to support users and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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