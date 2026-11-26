Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and traded as low as $19.98. Tectonic Therapeutic shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 243,699 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TECX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Sunday, October 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.17.

View Our Latest Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $429.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.51.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,652,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,853,938. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 159.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 446,511 shares of the company's stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 800,726 shares of the company's stock worth $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 152,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,429 shares of the company's stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 110,505 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic is a biotechnology company developing biologic medicines that target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a broad class of proteins involved in many biological processes. Its GEODe platform is designed to identify and engineer antibodies and other biologics that act on GPCRs. The company's lead clinical program, TX000045, is an antibody designed to activate the apelin receptor. Tectonic is developing it for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a serious condition affecting the blood vessels in the lungs.

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