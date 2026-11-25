Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.85 and traded as low as $614.92. Teledyne Technologies shares last traded at $622.4380, with a volume of 195,616 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $760.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $765.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Teledyne Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $640.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $736.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $624.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.55. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia Belak sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.45, for a total transaction of $2,976,933.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,051,882.90. This trade represents a 49.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,751,121,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,237,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,938,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,363,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures instrumentation, digital imaging products, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Its products and services support applications including environmental monitoring, marine research, scientific imaging, and industrial inspection. The company's businesses include sensors and monitoring instruments, cameras and imaging systems, electronic components, and specialized engineering and manufacturing services.

Further Reading

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