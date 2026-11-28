Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $10.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 10,275,360 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.30 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421,077 shares of the company's stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 143,566 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,480,161 shares of the company's stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company's stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music and audio entertainment services, primarily for users in mainland China. Its platforms include QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, which offer music streaming, discovery and related content and services. The company also provides social entertainment experiences, including WeSing, a karaoke platform, and services that connect users with performers and other listeners through live audio and streaming features. Tencent Music was formed in 2016 by bringing together Tencent's music-related businesses.

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