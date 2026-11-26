Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.17 and traded as high as $49.16. Ternium shares last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 441,651 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ternium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.50 to $67.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ternium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.17.

View Our Latest Report on Ternium

Ternium Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Ternium's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.40 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 372.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Ternium's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company's stock.

About Ternium

Ternium is a steel producer serving customers across the Americas. Its operations span the steelmaking process, from iron ore extraction and processing to the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The company produces flat and long steel products, including slabs, hot- and cold-rolled steel, coated steel, tinplate, and bars. These materials are used in industries such as construction, automotive manufacturing, appliances, energy, and packaging. Ternium's roots include steel businesses in Argentina and Mexico, and it was established in 2005.

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