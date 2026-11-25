Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $357.64 and last traded at $380.14. 33,757,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 49,160,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, forecasting $3–4 billion in annual robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook supports Tesla’s longer-term growth case, though it depends on successful rollout and adoption. Article: This Analyst Sees $4 Billion in Robotaxi Revenue for Tesla

Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, forecasting $3–4 billion in annual robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook supports Tesla’s longer-term growth case, though it depends on successful rollout and adoption. Positive Sentiment: Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were encouraging, and Tesla has received approval for its driver-assistance software in Italy. These developments could help build software revenue in Europe, although broader approval and meaningful robotaxi operations remain uncertain. Article: Tesla's FSD Version 15 Is an Improvement

Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were encouraging, and Tesla has received approval for its driver-assistance software in Italy. These developments could help build software revenue in Europe, although broader approval and meaningful robotaxi operations remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: A broader AI-related market sell-off is adding pressure, while reports also cite weaker Model Y monthly rankings as a concern for vehicle demand. Article: Tesla Sinks as AI Selloff Deepens and EU Stalls FSD Approval

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $475.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $376.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,777,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,822,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,064 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,361,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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