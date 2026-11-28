Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TXSE:TXCP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and traded as high as $97.38. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 113,421 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TXSE:TXCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.89 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,808,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,255,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The bank primarily serves commercial and middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Texas Capital Bank offers commercial and private banking services, including business and personal deposit accounts, commercial and real estate lending, treasury management, wealth management and related financial solutions.

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