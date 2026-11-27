TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $64.21 and last traded at $65.9430. 568,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,122,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings cut TG Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence Charney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 168,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,268,454.40. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,053.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,921,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $107,184,000 after buying an additional 1,754,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,960,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 129.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,029,000 after buying an additional 612,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company's stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for B-cell diseases, including autoimmune disorders and certain cancers. Its research has centered on therapies that target B cells and related biological pathways. The company's principal marketed product is BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy), an anti-CD20 antibody approved in the United States for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. BRIUMVI is administered by intravenous infusion. The company has also pursued research into additional B-cell-targeted therapies.

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