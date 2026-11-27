Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $1.9099 and last traded at $1.90. 2,889,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,317,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. TD lowered their target price on Tilray Brands from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Brands Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a market cap of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 47,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands is a global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company. Its cannabis business produces and sells medical and adult-use products, including dried flower, oils, extracts and edibles, under brands such as Good Supply, Solei, Redecan and Broken Coast. The company serves customers in Canada, the United States and international markets. Its activities include medical cannabis distribution in countries where permitted, as well as cannabis and hemp-related products in North America, subject to local regulations.

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