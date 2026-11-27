TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $20.75. TIM shares last traded at $20.5510, with a volume of 213,704 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIMB. Barclays increased their price target on TIM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded TIM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TIM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TIM from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TIM in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TIMB

TIM Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. TIM's payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrea Viegas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,301 shares in the company, valued at $278,073.90. This represents a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,900 shares of company stock worth $171,390 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TIM by 199.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 167,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,394 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. is a telecommunications company that provides mobile and broadband services in Brazil. Its offerings include cellular voice, messaging and data plans, as well as fixed broadband and digital services for residential and business customers. The company operates nationwide mobile networks, including 4G and 5G services, and provides fiber-optic broadband in selected areas. Its services are marketed under the TIM brand. TIM traces its Brazilian operations to the 1990s, when Telecom Italia established a mobile telecommunications business in the country.

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