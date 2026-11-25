Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.5480, with a volume of 12,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Titan America from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Titan America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Titan America from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Titan America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Titan America

Titan America Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.64 million during the quarter. Titan America had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan America SA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Titan America's payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of Titan America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Titan America in the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new position in Titan America in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,623,000.

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America, Inc. is a vertically integrated building materials company that produces and supplies materials used in residential, commercial and infrastructure construction. Its products include cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and other construction materials. The company serves customers across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States through a network of production facilities and distribution operations. Its businesses include Roanoke Cement and Titan Florida, which supply cement and related materials to regional markets.

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