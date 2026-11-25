Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.7110. Approximately 799,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,135,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Specifically, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,453,495 shares in the company, valued at $98,940,126.95. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $11.75 to $5.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised TMC the metals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMC

TMC the metals Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.22.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,765 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TMC the metals by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,186 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company's stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is a deep-sea minerals exploration and development company focused on polymetallic nodules found on the ocean floor. The nodules contain metals including nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese, which are used in batteries, stainless steel and other industrial applications. The company's exploration activities are centered in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through subsidiaries sponsored by Pacific island nations, TMC holds exploration contracts with the International Seabed Authority.

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