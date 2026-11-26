Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.55 and traded as high as C$36.02. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$35.77, with a volume of 71,620 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on Total Energy Services and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Trading Up 3.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of C$343.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Total Energy Services's payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In other news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen acquired 1,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,873.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$925,613.70. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 312,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,756,345.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 322,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,100,645.16. This trade represents a 3,124.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 7.73% of the company's stock.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company's operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

Further Reading

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