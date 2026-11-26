Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.26 and traded as high as C$64.17. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$63.72, with a volume of 381,324 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$70.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,167,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$508,111,248.38. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,535,750. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-development-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our two core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

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