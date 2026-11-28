Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.68 and traded as high as $36.07. Towne Bank shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 254,268 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Towne Bank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Towne Bank from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Towne Bank currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

Towne Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Towne Bank will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Towne Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Towne Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Towne Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Towne Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,087,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Towne Bank by 86.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,314,373 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,255,000 after purchasing an additional 607,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Towne Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $19,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Towne Bank by 75.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,238 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 194,723 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company's stock.

About Towne Bank

TowneBank is a community-focused financial services company founded in 1999 and headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia. Through its banking operations, it serves individuals, businesses and local organizations in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, including the Hampton Roads region. The company offers personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, cash management and online banking. Its broader services also include insurance, wealth management and trust services, mortgage lending, and real estate-related services.

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