TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $44.7550. Approximately 1,212,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,922,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on TPG in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPG

TPG Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TPG had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. TPG's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a drop from TPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. TPG's dividend payout ratio is 252.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TPG by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,986,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $881,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TPG by 49.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company's stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc. is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across private markets. Its strategies include private equity, growth investing, impact investing, real estate, credit and market solutions. Founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, the firm serves institutional and individual investors through investment funds and related products. TPG operates internationally, with offices and investment activities across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. TPG is led by Chief Executive Officer Jon Winkelried, a longtime firm executive, and Executive Chairman Jim Coulter, one of its co-founders.

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