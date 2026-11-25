Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.1720, with a volume of 40,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Get TGS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $349.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.23 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,480 shares of the energy company's stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 116,098 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 16.9% in the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 56,379 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,825 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 61,886 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is an Argentine energy infrastructure company that transports natural gas and provides related processing and midstream services. Its pipeline network carries gas from producing regions in southern and central Argentina to consumers and distribution systems, including markets around Buenos Aires. TGS also processes natural gas and produces natural gas liquids, including ethane, propane, butane and gasoline, for domestic and export markets. Its services include gas treatment, gathering and other infrastructure work for energy producers, including in the Vaca Muerta region.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B wasn't on the list.

While Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report