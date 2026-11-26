Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.30. Travelzoo shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 87,846 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $9.50 price target on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Travelzoo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Stock Up 3.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.97 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Travelzoo stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,927 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Travelzoo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company's stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo is a global internet media company that publishes travel, entertainment and local-deal offers for members. Its content includes curated opportunities such as hotel stays, vacations, cruises, flights and experiences. The company operates the Travelzoo brand and Jack's Flight Club, which focuses on finding and sharing flight deals. Travelzoo serves audiences in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1998, Travelzoo connects members with offers from travel and entertainment businesses through its digital platforms.

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