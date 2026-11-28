Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.33 and traded as high as C$6.41. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 547,608 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of C$338.30 million during the quarter.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0550 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Trican Well Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trican Well Service

In other news, Director Stuart O'connor acquired 20,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$158,812.50. This trade represents a 320.00% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Trican Well Service

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

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