Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and traded as high as $30.56. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 243,892 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 82.56% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,949,715 shares of the company's stock worth $88,403,000 after buying an additional 402,924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,336,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,018,000 after buying an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,549,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 368,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,958 shares of the company's stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 399,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,283,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company. It provides financing to mining companies in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of future metal production at agreed terms or to receive royalty payments tied to production or revenue. The company's interests are primarily linked to gold and silver, with exposure to other metals through some of its agreements. Its portfolio spans producing mines and development-stage projects, giving it exposure to mining operations in multiple regions, including the Americas and Australia.

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