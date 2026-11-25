Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as C$28.45 and last traded at C$28.45, with a volume of 12,505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.27.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Trisura Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins downgraded Trisura Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Trisura Group from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$47.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSU

Trisura Group Stock Down 1.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.16. The company has a current ratio of 30.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of C$832.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney sold 13,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.19, for a total value of C$586,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,710 shares in the company, valued at C$5,894,364.90. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'TSU'.

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