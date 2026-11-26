Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and traded as high as $48.08. Truist Financial shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 5,537,169 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $52.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 18.01%. Truist Financial's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Lyons acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,560. This represents a 119.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cavanaugh Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is a financial services company formed in 2019 through the merger of BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, it serves consumers, businesses and institutions, with a strong presence in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Through its banking operations, Truist offers checking and savings accounts, lending, credit cards and other personal and business banking services. It also provides commercial and corporate banking, including financing, treasury management and capital markets services.

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