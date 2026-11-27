Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE:TRLV - Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Friday. The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.3380. Approximately 169,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,010,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trulieve Cannabis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76.

Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE:TRLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.79 million. Trulieve Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 41.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trulieve Cannabis Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trulieve Cannabis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trulieve Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trulieve Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trulieve Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trulieve Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trulieve Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a U.S. cannabis company that cultivates, processes and sells cannabis products through a vertically integrated business. Its offerings include flower, concentrates, vape products, edibles and other cannabis products, sold under brands such as Trulieve and Modern Flower. Founded in Florida in 2015, the company built its business in that state and expanded into other U.S. markets, including Arizona and Pennsylvania. Its operations and product offerings are shaped by the regulations in each state where it operates.

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