Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.7550, with a volume of 210,033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRUP

Trupanion Trading Up 6.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 183,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,519,554.16. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 6,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $223,630.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 147,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,062,977.37. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,399 shares of company stock worth $2,127,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $349,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 77.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 324.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 375,624 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $1,512,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion provides medical insurance for cats and dogs, offering coverage for eligible veterinary care. Its products are designed to help pet owners manage unexpected costs from illnesses and injuries, subject to policy terms and exclusions. The company also provides software and payment services that enable participating veterinary practices to submit claims and receive payments directly, reducing the need for customers to pay covered costs upfront and seek reimbursement. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, Trupanion serves customers in the United States and Canada.

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