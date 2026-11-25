TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $53.5620, with a volume of 50,757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Trading Down 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 166,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,740. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edwin Roks bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.07 per share, with a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,017.81. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,950 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 3,121 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 456.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) and radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. Its products support the development and operation of electronic systems used in communications, data infrastructure, aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, and industrial applications. The company provides engineering and manufacturing services, including PCB design support, prototyping, and production. TTM serves customers around the world through operations in North America and Asia.

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