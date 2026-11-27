TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $25.10. TWFG shares last traded at $24.9850, with a volume of 4,013 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TWFG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TWFG from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG

TWFG Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.20.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. TWFG had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG, Inc. will post 1.10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TWFG

In other news, CFO Janice Zwinggi sold 2,123 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $57,490.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,572.28. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Bunch, III sold 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $798,736.50. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $211,707 over the last 90 days. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TWFG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TWFG by 56.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in TWFG by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 98.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,308 shares of the company's stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 112,630 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG during the third quarter valued at $554,000.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. is an independent insurance distribution company that connects individuals and businesses with insurance products from a range of carriers. Its offerings include personal and commercial property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health coverage. Founded in 2001 as The Woodlands Financial Group, the company operates through a network of retail insurance agencies and independent agents. TWFG serves customers across the United States. TWFG was founded by Richard “Ricky” McKenzie, who leads the company as chairman and chief executive officer.

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