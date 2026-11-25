Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and traded as high as $22.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 543,335 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded Tyra Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

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Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 7.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,991,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,589 shares of the company's stock worth $148,867,000 after acquiring an additional 955,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $96,841,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,875,778. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company's stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for genetically defined diseases. Its research focuses on small-molecule therapies that target the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family and related pathways, using a drug-discovery approach designed to address resistance and selectivity challenges. The company's pipeline includes TYRA-300, a selective FGFR3 inhibitor being studied for conditions including achondroplasia and urothelial cancer, and TYRA-200, an FGFR inhibitor being developed for certain cancers.

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