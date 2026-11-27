Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.91. Ultrapar Participacoes shares last traded at $5.7950, with a volume of 1,527,224 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "sector outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultrapar Participacoes from $6.50 to $5.80 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participacoes from $7.20 to $7.90 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultrapar Participacoes news, CEO Decio De Sampaio Amaral sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $55,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,423.76. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Saleme Hachem sold 39,200 shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $300,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,927.25. This represents a 60.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $583,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 257,957 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 208,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 927,216 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth about $6,704,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações is a Brazilian energy and logistics company with roots dating to 1937, when its founder, Ernesto Igel, established a business that helped introduce liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Brazil. Today, the company's operations focus on fuel distribution, LPG and bulk-liquid storage and handling. Its Ipiranga business distributes fuels and operates service stations and convenience stores in Brazil. Ultragaz supplies LPG to residential, commercial and industrial customers, while Ultracargo provides storage and handling services for bulk liquids, including fuels and chemicals.

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