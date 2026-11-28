Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.83. Unisys shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 530,145 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Unisys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unisys

Unisys Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.92 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Brown sold 10,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $26,804.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 103,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $263,037.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 80.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,022 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,727 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unisys by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 523,525 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,161 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation is a global information technology company that provides services and technology to businesses and government organizations. Its offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure solutions, application development and modernization, and cybersecurity and related IT services. The company also provides enterprise computing systems and software, including its ClearPath Forward platform, which supports organizations' mission-critical workloads. Unisys works with clients across a range of industries and serves customers in markets around the world.

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