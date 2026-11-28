United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.73 and traded as high as $36.83. United Dominion Realty Trust shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 1,230,964 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $428.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1450 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other news, COO Michael Lacy sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,563.84. This trade represents a 92.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $253,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,968,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc., formerly known as United Dominion Realty Trust, is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating, acquiring, developing and managing apartment communities in the United States. The company traces its roots to 1972 and provides rental housing to residents across a range of markets. UDR's communities are located in urban and suburban areas, with a portfolio spanning coastal markets and growing Sun Belt regions. Its operations include leasing apartments and providing property management and resident services.

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