United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.20. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $12.4420, with a volume of 2,973,137 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.42 to $33.76 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 31.96%. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 508.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,183 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $9,525,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $3,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 137.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 231,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that manufactures integrated circuits for other companies. It provides wafer fabrication and related services to fabless chip designers and integrated device manufacturers, rather than selling its own branded semiconductor products. Founded in 1980, UMC was Taiwan's first semiconductor company. Its manufacturing and technology offerings serve applications including communications, consumer electronics, computing, automotive and industrial products.

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