Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT - Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday. The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.84. 62,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,835,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. Weiss Ratings lowered Uniti Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Uniti Group from $11.75 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.40). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 397.08%. The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 3,366.3% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7,156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1,409.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group is a communications infrastructure company that owns, builds and operates fiber-optic networks and related broadband assets. Its network infrastructure supports broadband, wireless, enterprise and government communications, including fiber connectivity for businesses and other network operators. Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Windstream, Uniti initially focused on owning and leasing communications infrastructure, including fiber networks. In 2025, Uniti combined with Windstream, bringing together infrastructure operations with Windstream's Kinetic broadband and enterprise services.

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